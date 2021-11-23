NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the head and arm in the 100 block of East Grand. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived. Detectives learned the man was on the phone in his car when he was shot.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.