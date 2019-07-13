ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A male was shot in the head in North St. Louis City Saturday afternoon, police said.
The male victim was shot in the 1500 block of E. John Ave. in the College Hill neighborhood around 5:18 p.m. Police said he is conscious and breathing and was transported to a local hospital.
Police said there's no information about a suspect at the moment.
