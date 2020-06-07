ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found unconscious in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 35-year-old man was found near St. Louis Ave and Newstead in The Ville neighborhood just after 4 p.m.
He was shot in the head.
No other information was released.
