NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Grand and Montgomery Street.
No additional information has been released.
News 4 has crews on the way. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
