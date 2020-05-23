NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were wounded following a Friday night shooting in north St. Louis.
Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the head around 11 p.m. near the 2900 block of Herbert in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
Later, a second man went to a nearby hospital after he was shot in the hip.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
