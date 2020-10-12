SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 40-year-old man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the head in south St. Louis Sunday night.
According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was walking to the 4200 block of Louisiana in the Dutchtown neighborhood to confront a man over an argument they had earlier.
When the victim arrived, police said the two men started shooting at each other. The 40-year-old was struck in the head during the gun fight.
He was dropped off at a local hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
