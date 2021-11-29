ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis Sunday evening.
Around 4 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the head as he got out of his car on the BP parking lot in the 6000 block of West Florissant. After being shot, the man got back in his car and drove to the 5900 block of Mimika.
Officers located the man on Mimika and he was taken to the hospital. He was later listed in critical, unstable condition.
No additional information has been released.
