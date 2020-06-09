ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the face overnight on the parking lot of a north St. Louis motel.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Deluxe Motel in the 4530 block of Natural Bridge around 11 p.m. Monday. A News 4 photographer at the scene noted there were several evidence markers on the ground.
Police said the shooting victim is expected to survive.
Authorities have not released any other details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.