NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Police in North City are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m. officer found a man shot in the face inside a home in the 1400 block of Salisbury.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.