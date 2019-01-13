ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) --St. Louis City Police are investigating after a man was shot twice at his apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a 29-year-old man heard a knock on his apartment door in the 1400 block of Peabody Court just before 6 p.m.
The 29-year-old was shot once in the face below or on his right eye and once on his lower left back by an unknown suspect after the victim opened the door, police said.
He is conscious and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
