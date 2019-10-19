ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are searching for clues after a man was shot in the chest overnight near downtown St. Louis.
Just after 1 a.m., officers arrived to the area of 20th Street and Delmar Blvd where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
The investigation is ongoing
