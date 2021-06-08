ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The fiancée of Allen Waller describes his killing as senseless. The 29-year-old father was killed Sunday after a dispute erupted between him and his neighbor’s landscaper.

Waller’s fiancée said they’ve been complaining to their neighbor for years about yard debris left behind by her landscaper.

“Senseless, four shots to the chest. Why?," that question keeps Waller's fiancée up at night.

Ring doorbell video shows the moments before and after the shooting. The video shows the neighbor bringing two men to Waller’s doorstep. They go around the corner of the home out of frame, then seconds go by and the neighbor is seen sprinting across her yard. The video reveals a third man walking from a truck parked on the street with a gun.

Waller’s fiancée suspects the man with the gun shot him point blank in the chest.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened in Waller’s driveway in the 400 block of Macdougall Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say they can’t comment further on pending investigation, but they say they have an optimistic outlook on the case.

If you know anything about this incident, call the county's police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.