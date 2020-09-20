ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the cheek in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the 3100 block of Chippewa after 5:30 p.m.
He was shot in the cheek and was conscious and breathing when he was found.
No other information was released.
