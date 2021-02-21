ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot in the back in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 25-year-old was shot in the 4600 block of South Broadway at around 3:45 p.m. This is in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Police said the man was shot in the back and was conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital.
No other information was released.
