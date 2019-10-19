ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot in the back Sunday in broad daylight, police say.
The victim was found around 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Genevieve in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in north St. Louis City. He was found suffering a gunshot in the back. Police said he was conscious and breathing.
