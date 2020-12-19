ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in south St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the male victim was found shot in the arm and back in the 3200 lock of California Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. This is in the Benton Park West neighborhood.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
