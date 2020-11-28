NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Just before 2 p.m., a man was shot in the stomach in the 4400 block of Penrose Street near Newstead. Police said a bullet grazed a woman's shoulder nearby.
No additional information has been released.
