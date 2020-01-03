ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the upper body Friday afternoon in south St. Louis City.
Police said the man was shot shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near the corner of Christy Blvd. and Kingshighway.
This is between the Southhampton and Bevo neighborhoods in south St. Louis City.
No other information was released.
