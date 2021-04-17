KMOV Generic Red Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after someone shot him in north St. Louis County Saturday evening . 

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man was shot in the 2700 block of Dunn Road before 7 p.m. The man was shot at least one time and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

No other information was released. Call the police department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about this shooting.

