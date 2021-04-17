ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after someone shot him in north St. Louis County Saturday evening .
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man was shot in the 2700 block of Dunn Road before 7 p.m. The man was shot at least one time and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other information was released. Call the police department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about this shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.