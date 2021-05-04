NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an early Tuesday morning shooting in north St. Louis.
A 36-year-old man was grazed in the neck by a bullet while in the area of West Florissant and Shreve around 3:30 a.m. The victim told police someone in a dark vehicle pulled alongside his vehicle and began firing shots.
Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was listed in stable condition.
