NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday night, according to police.
Police said officers arrived for a report of a shooting and met the victim at the hospital, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim told police he was exiting the bus on N. Grand when he heard gunshots and started running. The victim then told police he felt pain in his right leg and realized he had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital via private transportation where he was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
