ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- A 40-year-old man was found shot in the leg in St. Louis' DeBaliviere Place neighborhood Monday.
At around 8 p.m., officers met with the man at Barnes Hospital after they received a call for a shooting prior. The victim said he was in the 5300 block of Pershing when he was shot.
The man was shot in the right leg. He was listed in stable condition. No further information has been released.
