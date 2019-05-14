NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the hand and the groin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting just before 2 p.m. in the 5800 block of Page. There, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot gunshot wound. Police later learned the man was shot in his hand and groin.
They made a call for EMA, and are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.