FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg after a verbal argument with another man escalated into violence.
Ferguson police said two young men with a history of “bad blood” were arguing at the intersection of Coppinger Drive and Robert Ave. The argument escalated and became a fight and one of the men produced a gun.
Police said the man with the gun shot the other man in the leg before fleeing the scene.
Police said they have an idea of who the suspect is and have some leads in finding him.
