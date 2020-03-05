ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in his home after an argument turned ugly Thursday afternoon in St. Charles.
The St. Charles Police Department said the 24-year-old was shot at his home in the 2200 block of North 4th Street around 3 p.m.
Police said the shooter is armed and left the are in a tan or silver car. Police said his vehicle has damage to the passenger-side and front windshield.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s. He was wearing all black clothes.
If you have any information, call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.