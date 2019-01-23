SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police said a man was shot in the head just north of border that separates South City and South County on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Schirmer in the Carondelet neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m.
The victim was not conscious or breathing when police arrived on the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
