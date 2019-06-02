SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man shot another man at his front door in the head and killed him Sunday morning, police say.
Police responded to the 5300 block of Virginia just before 9 a.m. Sunday after they received a call from a man who said he had shot a man in his 20s at his front door.
Police said the 21-year-old man was shot in the head and killed.
News 4 talked to a witness who said they had heard three to four gunshots, and later saw police taking some children out of the house.
Police said they have a person in custody
A homicide investigation is underway.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
