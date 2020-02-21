NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one dead Friday night.
According to police, a male in his 20s was shot in the 4900 block of Thekla around 9:14 p.m.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Homicide detectives were called out to the scene.
