HANLEY HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Hanley Hills Sunday night.
St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the 7800 block of Utica around 11 p.m. A man was reportedly shot at the location and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.
