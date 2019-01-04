ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot in the face in St. Ann Friday morning.
Officials told News 4 a man walked into a store and was shot in the face in the area of St. Charles Rock Road and Geraldine Avenue before 10:30 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
News 4 has a crew headed to the area and will update this story as additional information is released.
