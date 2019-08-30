AST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called to East St. Louis overnight after a man was shot.
Authorities were called to the 2200 block of Gaty Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday, where officers said the shooting happened.
A News 4 photographer at the shooting scene noted there was a glass storm door window that had been shattered.
Police did not provide any other information regarding the shooting, victim’s condition or possible suspects. This story will be updated as details develop.
