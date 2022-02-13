Man shot in downtown St. Louis Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot in downtown St. Louis late Sunday morning, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker just before noon.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. A News 4 photographer noticed multiple shell casings on the ground at the scene.
