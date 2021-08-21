ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis just after midnight Saturday.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Washington, which is near a parking garage and Reign, a restaurant and nightclub.
Two people were shot in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The victim was conscious and breathing when officer arrived on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.