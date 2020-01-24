A male victim was shot in the chest in south St. Louis Friday night. He was conscious and barely breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Chippewa Street in the Southampton neighborhood. 

The 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital.

No other information was released. 

