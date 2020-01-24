SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the chest in south St. Louis City Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Chippewa Street in the Southampton neighborhood.
The 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital.
No other information was released.
