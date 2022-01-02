You have permission to edit this article.
Man shot in chest in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot in the chest in North City Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of Oriole, which is in the Baden neighborhood. 

The victim was not conscious and barely breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

