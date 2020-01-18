ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man found in the chest in north St. Louis City Saturday evening has died, police say.
Police said the man was found around 6:14 p.m. near North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road in the Baden neighborhood.
Police said the man was shot in the chest. He was conscious but barely breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
