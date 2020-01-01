ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person is injured following a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., a man was shot in the chest at the Crown Food Mart gas station at Natural Bridge and Union.
The victim is unconscious and barely breathing, police say.
Five people were killed during a violent start to 2020 in the City of St. Louis.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.