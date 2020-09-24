RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria Thursday night.
According to police, officers responded to East Linden and Terrace Drive for reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m.
They located the shooting victim in the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria. He had driven himself to the parking lot after picking up an acquaintance from a local pharmacy, police say.
The shooting did not happen at the Galleria.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his back and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspects are in custody.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Richmond Heights Detective Bureau at 314-655-3610.
