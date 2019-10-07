ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the back when a bullet traveled through a north St. Louis home’s window Sunday night.
The 21-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of O’Fallon Street when a bullet traveled through the window and hit him just before 9 p.m.
After the shooting, a vehicle that was possibly involved in the shooting was found and three subjects, described as two 36-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl, were taken into custody.
The shooting victim's injury was described by police as a "graze wound."
The investigation is ongoing.
