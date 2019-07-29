ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Monday afternoon.
A man was shot after an attempted robbery on the top of the Four Seasons and Lumiere Casino parking garage, police said.
The man suffered a graze gunshot wound to his neck. He was seen on the scene talking with officers.
Police are investigating the incident and are looking for multiple suspects.
