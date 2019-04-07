ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the arm and abdomen early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the 900 block of Laurel just before 3 a.m. Sunday where the victim was located. The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was listed as in critical and unstable condition.
A homicide investigation has been requested.
This story will be updated when new information is provided.
