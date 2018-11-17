DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is in critical condition after being injured in a hunting accident early Saturday morning.
Officials with the DeSoto Rural Fire Protection District and the Phelps County Regional Medical Center responded to a location on CR 7360 for a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:20 a.m.
They found the man with a “large caliber gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.”
Fire personnel on the scene began treating the victim.
They continued to assist them until a Phelps Air Helicopter was dispatched to airlift the man to a trauma center.
No other information on the man's condition has been released.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
This incident comes about a week after an Arnold man and a high school coach from southeast Missouri were killed in separate hunting accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.