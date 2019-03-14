ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police shut off a section of Pernod Avenue after reports that an armed gunman shut himself inside a business near the intersection of Pernod and Brannon Avenue.
SWAT officers later surrounded Premium Auto Repair, but officers discovered the man shot himself prior to police arriving on the scene.
According to police, the man was alone inside the business.
News 4 is headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.