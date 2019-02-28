SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Police are investigating a robbery in the Tower Grove South neighborhood that left one injured Wednesday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the 3500 block of Grace around 1:15 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Investigators learned a man, believed to be between the ages of 18 to 22, shot the victim during the robbery before fleeing on foot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police
The investigation is ongoing.
