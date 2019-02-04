SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A man was hospitalized after being shot by an ATV rider during a violent confrontation in south St. Louis.
According to police, a 55-year-old man was driving in the area of 4700 block of Gravois just before 6:30 p.m. when several ATVs and dirt bikes surrounded his car.
While the ATV riders were blocking traffic, the driver began honking his horn at them. Police said one of the riders began kicking the victim's car after refusing to let him leave.
As the 55-year-old attempted to drive away, one of the riders allegedly fired shots at the him.
Officers found the man near the intersection of Ridgewood and Chippewa suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
The man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.
No additional information has been released about the suspects at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
In September of 2018, many local residents in downtown St. Louis spoke to News 4 about safety concerns as cellphone video captured riders zipping through downtown and speeding by a police SUV with two officers sitting inside.
