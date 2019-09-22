ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man in his early 20s was shot in the back during a robbery attempt in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.
Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of N. 9th Street just after 9:00 p.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
