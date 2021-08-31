ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot outside of a St. Peters bar overnight.
St. Peters police told News 4 a bar patron was asked to leave the Diamond Music Hall on N. Cloverleaf Dr. after causing a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Once the man got outside, he got into a fight and was shot. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rapper 50 Cent performed inside the Diamond Music Hall Monday night. According to the venue's website, he was part of an event that was scheduled from 7 p.m. to midnight.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives were still on the scene hours later. This story will be updated as more details become available.
