ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot during a carjacking in the Central West End late Monday night.
Several suspects reportedly surrounded the man, shot him and then drove off in his car at the intersection of Euclid and Maryland around 11 p.m.
About an hour later, police found the car across the river in Alorton.
No information regarding suspects has been released.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
