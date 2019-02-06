FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is recovering after being shot during an armed robbery in Ferguson.
Around midnight, police were called to Marion Place, near South Florissant, for a report of a man who was shot in the arm during the robbery.
The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police told News 4 a suspect is not in custody.
No other details have been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.