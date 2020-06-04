ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis mother talked to News 4 as her son was clinging to his life after he was badly hurt in a shooting late this morning, on his way home from a funeral.
Homicide detectives are investigating after he was shot in north St. Louis near Gilmore Avenue and Harney around noon.
Police say a man was shot in the chest and wasn't conscious or breathing when they arrived.
News 4 spoke with a woman named Tamara at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, who says it was her son, 21-year-old Darius Huston, who was shot in their vehicle after a funeral.
Huston has since passed away from his injuries.
"He was shot right in front of me... Would've taken a bullet for my child," Tamara said.
No other information has been released.
